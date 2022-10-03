Finally

After ankle injury on the left and foot issues playing up on the right, I literally was lacking a leg to stand on 😂😂



Finally left the house to walk to town for some errands and home again. Pain currently minimal, so that is hopeful.



Hubby successfully fitted the new fan in the oven but I won’t be baking till Thursday as I need to be here to keep an eye on it and I am not free till then. But I shall post when the cakes are done 🤗