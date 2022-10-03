Sign up
Photo 1973
Finally
After ankle injury on the left and foot issues playing up on the right, I literally was lacking a leg to stand on 😂😂
Finally left the house to walk to town for some errands and home again. Pain currently minimal, so that is hopeful.
Hubby successfully fitted the new fan in the oven but I won’t be baking till Thursday as I need to be here to keep an eye on it and I am not free till then. But I shall post when the cakes are done 🤗
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Casablanca
Diana
ace
Oh that is such good news, love your kitties :-)
October 3rd, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Glad that your ankle is healed and you can go walking. Love your doormat and stone kitty!
October 3rd, 2022
Maggiej
You need feet.
October 3rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I’m so glad you are able to go out walking again
October 3rd, 2022
