Snakes and Ladders by casablanca
PLUS Monday: first walk to town and enjoyed it, relatively pain free on the dodgy foot and ankle.
MINUS Monday night: lower back goes into spasm.
MINUS Tuesday: on the paracetamol and Tramadol and struggling.

So no lipreading class today sadly, but shall catch up as soon as I can.

PLUS Hubby is home presently, so help is at hand for driving and errands and lifting things.
PLUS I already have a stock of painkillers in the house.
PLUS I had one bowlful left of the pumpkin soup I made the other day and put a smiley face on it with a drizzle of Austrian pumpkin oil.
PLUS I am booked in for a covid booster on Friday and hubby is here to drive me.
MINUS The news is driving me to fear and despair.
PLUS There is an OFF button for the TV and radio so I can completely avoid the news for a while.

So that makes more pluses than minuses.
Playing the Pollyanna Glad Game in an attempt to avoid despair and keep the old pecker up the best I can.
There is always something to be thankful for.


4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Oh dear, so sorry to read about all your ups and downs! May the downs disappear and the ups become so many more xx ps, you soup looks lovely.
October 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@ludwigsdiana Amen to that! 🤗🤗
October 4th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
That soup looks delish and fun. The rest sounds awful. Hoping each day is better than the last and before you know it, no more pain. Remember…No news is good news!!!
October 4th, 2022  
