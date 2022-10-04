Snakes and Ladders

PLUS Monday: first walk to town and enjoyed it, relatively pain free on the dodgy foot and ankle.

MINUS Monday night: lower back goes into spasm.

MINUS Tuesday: on the paracetamol and Tramadol and struggling.



So no lipreading class today sadly, but shall catch up as soon as I can.



PLUS Hubby is home presently, so help is at hand for driving and errands and lifting things.

PLUS I already have a stock of painkillers in the house.

PLUS I had one bowlful left of the pumpkin soup I made the other day and put a smiley face on it with a drizzle of Austrian pumpkin oil.

PLUS I am booked in for a covid booster on Friday and hubby is here to drive me.

MINUS The news is driving me to fear and despair.

PLUS There is an OFF button for the TV and radio so I can completely avoid the news for a while.



So that makes more pluses than minuses.

Playing the Pollyanna Glad Game in an attempt to avoid despair and keep the old pecker up the best I can.

There is always something to be thankful for.





