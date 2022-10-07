Previous
Play School by casablanca
Photo 1977

Play School

In my childhood, there was a TV programme called Play School and they took you into an adventure through either the square, the round or the arched window. So I have two out of the three here!

Square cake on the left is ours and the smaller round one on the right is for a friend. Baked yesterday and are now double wrapped in cooking parchment paper in tins to mature until decorating in late November.

Off in a mo to get my covid booster jab. Hoping I don't have much in the way of side effects this time, though I have on the previous three! Time will tell. Catch up later hopefully.
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
Your new fan is obviously doing a good job as that looks a nice even bake.
October 7th, 2022  
