Previous
Next
Fire and Ice by casablanca
Photo 1978

Fire and Ice

Because since 6 hours after the covid booster vaccination yesterday morning, this is how I have felt. Some people are lucky enough to get no side effects at all. I am not one of those people!

I have now sampled the delights of Astra Zeneca (twice), Moderna and now the Pfizer Bivalent vaccines. So I should be covered from many angles LOL!

Strong headache, pain in skin, joints and swelling in glands under the arms and generally feely very fluey and pants! But at the end of the day, I realise that if I had actually caught covid I would also have had quite a strong response to the bug and at least this should be short lived in comparison.

Grateful for vaccinations that save lives from so many bugs in so many ways over the years. Hopefully normal service will resume soon!

Also 30 years today since the Old Salty Seadog asked me to marry him in a restaurant with a red rose in his hand. I still have the rose!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Can't be that bad if you can get a photo like this!! 😘😊😂

Old wives tale - worse you feel better the immune response!!
October 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Don't tell me that! I don't want to be going through all this for nothing!! Feel absolutely rotten in truth.
October 8th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh good stuff though, worth the temporary pain. And congrats on your proposal anniversary 😊
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise