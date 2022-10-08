Fire and Ice

Because since 6 hours after the covid booster vaccination yesterday morning, this is how I have felt. Some people are lucky enough to get no side effects at all. I am not one of those people!



I have now sampled the delights of Astra Zeneca (twice), Moderna and now the Pfizer Bivalent vaccines. So I should be covered from many angles LOL!



Strong headache, pain in skin, joints and swelling in glands under the arms and generally feely very fluey and pants! But at the end of the day, I realise that if I had actually caught covid I would also have had quite a strong response to the bug and at least this should be short lived in comparison.



Grateful for vaccinations that save lives from so many bugs in so many ways over the years. Hopefully normal service will resume soon!



Also 30 years today since the Old Salty Seadog asked me to marry him in a restaurant with a red rose in his hand. I still have the rose!