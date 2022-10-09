Into the Light

Just noticed the light on the wall as I put my hand there for balance on the stairs this morning and snapped it with my phone.



Feeling much better today, though arm pain and swelling under arm continues. That will take longer methinks. 36 hours of feeling ghastly versus a few weeks or months of covid. Probably a good choice.



Pat wondered if it was a good thing to do. Yesterday, a friend of mine on Facebook said she had gone down with covid last week for the second time. First time was a month after a vaccination in January and she barely had any symptoms. This time, she was awaiting her booster jab and it she is feeling really very poorly, so she is convinced the jabs make a difference for how ill you become with it. Interesting observation.



Being allergic to zillions of things from animals to foods to medicines, I have a highly reactive immune system that goes a bit OTT given half a chance. So I tend to get a lot of side effects from anything like this, but I also tend to get very sick when I get bugs so the right choice for me to opt for the vaccine.



Enjoy your Sunday!