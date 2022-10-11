Previous
There is world out there..... by casablanca
Photo 1981

There is world out there.....

....but I not going out into it today..

Sit Rep on the family:
Me: hurt all over and feel like the one of the worst flus I have ever had.
Hubby: Fever, hasn't eaten since breakfast yesterday, slept since late morning yesterday and struggling to drink.
Young Fella: Water tastes like soured milk but finally this morning his fever has broken.

Suspect the Young Fella caught it first, Hubby second and me third given the symptom progression.

Trouble with all of you being sick at the same time is there is no one around to look after you! At least I shopped yesterday morning (in an FFP3 mask) at 7am when the shop was empty before I had any inkling I was sick! So we have food.....but no one wants any ironically!

Hoping for better news tomorrow. At least the Young Fella is showing signs of improvement, yay! 🥳❤️💜
