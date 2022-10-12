That's alright then....

Family continues to struggle with hefty symptoms of covid. Next person who says it is a mild illness gets a slap when I have the strength!



When the pandemic began, my GP surgery shut their doors and like a lot of others, has yet to open them again. Last time I tried to see a Dr in person, it took me 3 months. 6 weeks wait for a telephone appointment and another 6 weeks for a face to face appointment to examine me. So I don't bother trying mostly now!



Great believer in managing your own health as much as possible, so over the years I have used a number of bits of basic kit. This is a pulse oximeter. Tells you your pulse (yes, that's a bit high) and your oxygen saturation (98 is very good).



I also learned how to use a stethoscope to check on lung wheezes and crackles, have a blood pressure monitor and a thermometer. If you can do all your own basic checks, it is often a reassuring thing.



When my boy was so premature in hospital and all the alarms were going off, his consultant taught me that the alarms were not always right - sometimes the connecting pads had slipped on his body. So he taught me to "look at the child" and told me the signs I was looking for. He told me when you look at the patient, you get so much of the information you need for a diagnosis. Clearly a phone call cannot do that. System is sadly very broken.