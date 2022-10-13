Who's that?

Young Fella looked out of his window as he woke and thought there was someone in the garden..... before realising it was the shadow of the chimney pot!



All still testing strongly positive.

Fever seems to be gone....hopefully for good.

Coughing up horrible things (sorry).

Very tired.

Headaches persisting but less violent.

Snuffly.



Making progress, I think.



Hubby should have been away teaching sailing from this weekend. That won't be happening as he won't test negative in time. Boss at the school trying to swap him with someone else for a later date.



Big positive: a lovely friend brought bread, milk, chocolate, fresh green beans and a card with flowers and put them in my box for parcels outside the front door. Very cheering.

