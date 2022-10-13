Previous
Who's that? by casablanca
Photo 1983

Who's that?

Young Fella looked out of his window as he woke and thought there was someone in the garden..... before realising it was the shadow of the chimney pot!

All still testing strongly positive.
Fever seems to be gone....hopefully for good.
Coughing up horrible things (sorry).
Very tired.
Headaches persisting but less violent.
Snuffly.

Making progress, I think.

Hubby should have been away teaching sailing from this weekend. That won't be happening as he won't test negative in time. Boss at the school trying to swap him with someone else for a later date.

Big positive: a lovely friend brought bread, milk, chocolate, fresh green beans and a card with flowers and put them in my box for parcels outside the front door. Very cheering.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
543% complete

Annie D ace
Here they have dropped isolation and say stay home if you test positive or have symptoms - you can test positive after you have had it even if symptom free....it is all very confusing.
Hope you all feel better soon :)
October 13th, 2022  
