Dreaming... by casablanca
Photo 1984

Dreaming...

Those of you who know us well will remember we took up the practice of doing themed birthday parties during lockdowns for just the three of us.

This backdrop is still on our lounge wall from the Young Fella's 21st in the Summer when I did him a "Death in Paradise" party based on the TV show.

Looking at today from my chair and dreaming of being well again, walking on a beach and feeling the breeze and sunshine on my face. At least I can pretend while I look at the wall!

We are all very fatigued. Aware that this can be an unpredictable bug, but tentatively hoping the symptoms that are subsiding will now go away.....
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pat Knowles ace
You e been so unlucky Casa to get it so badly….we hardly knew we had it, just like a cold in the head! Perhaps this new strain is a whole new ball game! 😨 I love your holiday wall & indeed a little holiday would do you all good. A few days away when it’s over…. Recuperating! Sit & dream! X
October 14th, 2022  
