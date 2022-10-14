Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1984
Dreaming...
Those of you who know us well will remember we took up the practice of doing themed birthday parties during lockdowns for just the three of us.
This backdrop is still on our lounge wall from the Young Fella's 21st in the Summer when I did him a "Death in Paradise" party based on the TV show.
Looking at today from my chair and dreaming of being well again, walking on a beach and feeling the breeze and sunshine on my face. At least I can pretend while I look at the wall!
We are all very fatigued. Aware that this can be an unpredictable bug, but tentatively hoping the symptoms that are subsiding will now go away.....
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2189
photos
165
followers
66
following
543% complete
View this month »
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Latest from all albums
1978
1979
166
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th October 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
You e been so unlucky Casa to get it so badly….we hardly knew we had it, just like a cold in the head! Perhaps this new strain is a whole new ball game! 😨 I love your holiday wall & indeed a little holiday would do you all good. A few days away when it’s over…. Recuperating! Sit & dream! X
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close