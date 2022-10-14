Dreaming...

Those of you who know us well will remember we took up the practice of doing themed birthday parties during lockdowns for just the three of us.



This backdrop is still on our lounge wall from the Young Fella's 21st in the Summer when I did him a "Death in Paradise" party based on the TV show.



Looking at today from my chair and dreaming of being well again, walking on a beach and feeling the breeze and sunshine on my face. At least I can pretend while I look at the wall!



We are all very fatigued. Aware that this can be an unpredictable bug, but tentatively hoping the symptoms that are subsiding will now go away.....