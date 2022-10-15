Urban morning

In the distance, over my hedge and looking down the road, the last of the street lamps still burns and the sunrise is trying to push through with a golden glow behind the base of the tree. Morning has broken. And as I always said as a child "but it wasn't me!"



Still testing positive and on day 6 now, so won't be checking again for a few days. Young Fella needed to send in a photo of his test to work with name and date on it, so more were duly ordered online. I do miss the days of being able to pick up a box of 7 tests for free from the library! These cost an arm and a leg! Apparently he needs to test negative twice before he can go back to work, which may turn out to be frustrating if he feels well sooner, particularly as he gets no money if he doesn't work, being hourly paid. We shall hope for strength to return promptly.



Fatigued now and sense of smell totally absent plus everything tastes salty!?!

