Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1987
Anemone
1. My test: negative
2. Young Fella's test: negative
3. Hubby's test: positive
As Meatloaf sang "Two out of three ain't bad!"
If the Young Fella tests negative again in the morning, he will be in work tomorrow again. He feels a little tired but mostly okay.
Hubby feels fine and yet is still positive ironically!
I am pretty fatigued and lacking stamina. Just need to rest methinks and let this phase of it pass.
The bug acts differently on everyone. Progress anyway.
This is the little patch of Japanese Anemone in my garden. Not much flowering now but these have suddenly woken up. I like the sparkly sheen on the petals.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2192
photos
165
followers
66
following
544% complete
View this month »
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th October 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close