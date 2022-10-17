Previous
Anemone by casablanca
Photo 1987

Anemone

1. My test: negative
2. Young Fella's test: negative
3. Hubby's test: positive

As Meatloaf sang "Two out of three ain't bad!"

If the Young Fella tests negative again in the morning, he will be in work tomorrow again. He feels a little tired but mostly okay.

Hubby feels fine and yet is still positive ironically!

I am pretty fatigued and lacking stamina. Just need to rest methinks and let this phase of it pass.

The bug acts differently on everyone. Progress anyway.

This is the little patch of Japanese Anemone in my garden. Not much flowering now but these have suddenly woken up. I like the sparkly sheen on the petals.
