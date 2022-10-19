Previous
The Gift by casablanca
Photo 1989

The Gift

A parcel arrived containing these three lovely Yorkshire biscuit packs as a cheer up gift from our delightful friends who had visited us the night before we tested positive and I had been so worried we may have given covid to them unwittingly! Thankfully not.

What a lovely treat indeed. I don't have much appetite yet but I have to say I was tempted into chewing on one of these lovelies and it was good!

Young Fella has returned to work today.
Hubby has also returned to working.
I am finally alone in the house for a few hours with no one to look after except myself, so I can get a little more rest. Fatigue still a problem for me.

Onwards and upwards. Will catch up with you all soon.
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely gift. Onwards and upwards, as you say!
October 19th, 2022  
