The Gift

A parcel arrived containing these three lovely Yorkshire biscuit packs as a cheer up gift from our delightful friends who had visited us the night before we tested positive and I had been so worried we may have given covid to them unwittingly! Thankfully not.



What a lovely treat indeed. I don't have much appetite yet but I have to say I was tempted into chewing on one of these lovelies and it was good!



Young Fella has returned to work today.

Hubby has also returned to working.

I am finally alone in the house for a few hours with no one to look after except myself, so I can get a little more rest. Fatigue still a problem for me.



Onwards and upwards. Will catch up with you all soon.