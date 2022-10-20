Rain rain go away

Feeling sorry for the Young Fella.

He returned to work yesterday now he is finally recording negative tests. He came home exhausted.



Today it is torrential rain out there and I ploughed through dozens of newly created fords in my car, testing the brakes after each one probably 40 times in the 8 mile journey. My Tilley hat there coming into its own with the waterproof.....it resists water and keeps you dry.



And where is the Young Fella? He's been given raft building on the lake all day, so he will be wet all day......not fantastic when you are just trying to get your strength back, but the place was absolutely heaving with kids when I arrived with him, so I guess someone has to teach them. Hoping and praying it doesn't set him back again.



I managed the drive better today, despite the conditions, and have slightly more energy today after an early night last night.

I have moved from anosmia (no smell at all) to hyposmia (reduced and/or selective smell).



Last night I could smell coffee but not the raw onion I just chopped! I put the onion up to my face and it made my eyes run but I smelled absolutely nothing. Such a weird virus.