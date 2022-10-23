Previous
Walking by casablanca
Photo 1993

Walking

Made it out of the house yesterday for a short walk for the first time in yonks. Helped towards settling the migraine, which eventually gave up mid afternoon, hurrah! Nice to no longer feel so nauseous - migraines are horrible! Apparently a knock on of the covid along with this smell and taste disruption. Feels like we were sick for ages but in fact it was only 2 weeks tomorrow that we first tested positive......

Selfie on my walk in the Autumn sunshine around the local streets. Today it is heavy rain all day, so I am glad I managed to get out yesterday!
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
Great shadows and so pleased to hear you are feeling better
October 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You still need tons of rest and quiet before you can feel better. Be kind to yourself!
October 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great selfie with shadow.
October 23rd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nice pov. Inside day today.
October 23rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice pov
October 23rd, 2022  
