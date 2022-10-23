Walking

Made it out of the house yesterday for a short walk for the first time in yonks. Helped towards settling the migraine, which eventually gave up mid afternoon, hurrah! Nice to no longer feel so nauseous - migraines are horrible! Apparently a knock on of the covid along with this smell and taste disruption. Feels like we were sick for ages but in fact it was only 2 weeks tomorrow that we first tested positive......



Selfie on my walk in the Autumn sunshine around the local streets. Today it is heavy rain all day, so I am glad I managed to get out yesterday!