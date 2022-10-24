Sign up
Photo 1994
Storm
This was the scene a few yards up the road from my house yesterday evening when a fierce storm blew through and a tree came down right on top of a car driving up the road.
The good news is that no-one was hurt, so a very lucky escape for the driver, for sure.
Needless to say, I didn't get out walking in that!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2199
photos
166
followers
66
following
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd October 2022 6:12pm
JackieR
ace
It was a ferocious storm so glad driver ok so you felt ok to take a photo
October 24th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh gosh, yes! No way I would photograph if they had been injured. Zoom from my gate and kept out of the police's way once we established there was nothing we could do.
October 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
also glad you're up and about!!!
October 24th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Me too! Thank you :)
October 24th, 2022
