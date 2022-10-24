Previous
Storm by casablanca
Photo 1994

Storm

This was the scene a few yards up the road from my house yesterday evening when a fierce storm blew through and a tree came down right on top of a car driving up the road.

The good news is that no-one was hurt, so a very lucky escape for the driver, for sure.

Needless to say, I didn't get out walking in that!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
It was a ferocious storm so glad driver ok so you felt ok to take a photo
October 24th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Oh gosh, yes! No way I would photograph if they had been injured. Zoom from my gate and kept out of the police's way once we established there was nothing we could do.
October 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@casablanca also glad you're up and about!!!
October 24th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Me too! Thank you :)
October 24th, 2022  
