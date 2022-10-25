Christmas Pudding

2 months today is Christmas Day, so it was time I made my Christmas Pudding.



I know not every country does these, so the mix in the bowl contains flour, suet, breadcrumbs, sultanas, currants, raisins, mixed peel, an apple, soft brown sugar, mixed spice, nutmeg and cinnamon. The mixture being poured in from the bowl above contains one large whisked up duck egg, some strong 8% stout and some dark rum.



You blend it all together, leave it overnight and then pack into a pudding basin. You cover that with a layer of folded buttered greaseproof paper and foil, tie it on with string and tuck the edges tightly under the rim to form a seal.



You then steam it for 8 hours, which is what I shall do today.



After that, you cool it and replace the foil and greaseproof paper. Then store it until you want it. On Christmas Day, I will steam it again for another 2 hours and then serve with dark rum poured over and ignited so it burns blue and have rum butter on the side. Moist, delicious and absolute Heaven!