'Tis the season by casablanca
Photo 1996

'Tis the season

Fungi popping up everywhere in odd places in the lawn......must be Autumn again!

Managed a walk round the block yesterday but have been banjaxed ever since. Pesky covid. Shouldn't complain. I have friends who have been struggling with long covid for a year or more. Early days for me and the lad.

Just frustrating when he and I also lost 3 months of the Summer to post viral fatigue and here are again in familiar territory. Feel like shouting "stop the world, I want to get off!" Patience, Grasshopper.....

Just to amuse you: when I was helping out once on a class trip to a local woods when the lad was small to hunt for fungi, I can still remember the shock on the faces of the teachers when I announced to my group "you can eat ALL fungi.......but some of them only once!" Took them a second and then the kids all went wide eyed and I had no trouble out of them all day! And they paid great attention to the Ranger who was helping them identify which ones would not kill them to eat!
October 26th, 2022  
