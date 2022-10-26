'Tis the season

Fungi popping up everywhere in odd places in the lawn......must be Autumn again!



Managed a walk round the block yesterday but have been banjaxed ever since. Pesky covid. Shouldn't complain. I have friends who have been struggling with long covid for a year or more. Early days for me and the lad.



Just frustrating when he and I also lost 3 months of the Summer to post viral fatigue and here are again in familiar territory. Feel like shouting "stop the world, I want to get off!" Patience, Grasshopper.....



Just to amuse you: when I was helping out once on a class trip to a local woods when the lad was small to hunt for fungi, I can still remember the shock on the faces of the teachers when I announced to my group "you can eat ALL fungi.......but some of them only once!" Took them a second and then the kids all went wide eyed and I had no trouble out of them all day! And they paid great attention to the Ranger who was helping them identify which ones would not kill them to eat!