Autumn Pathway

Took this on my phone a few days ago when I went out for a walk. I rather liked it, so am using it for today.



Still totally banjaxed since doing the same walk again on Tuesday. Ridiculous. But it is classic post viral fatigue and it is very very common after covid. Haven't got taste and smell back yet either, but will let you know if they reappear!



Hopefully energy will begin to return soon. In the meantime, the sun is shining outside and the sky is blue after a wet start to the day so I can wander in the garden and breathe the air for a few minutes before I crash out again!



Normal service will resume.....just not quite sure when yet!