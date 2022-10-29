Sign up
Photo 1998
A surprise
Suddenly this rose appeared on a rose bush I had forgotten I planted because it has been dormant all year so far, hidden in my shrub bed! The end of October and now it wakes up. Pretty little thing.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2203
photos
166
followers
67
following
Hazel
ace
It's a very unusual colour. Ray brought in a similar bud recently from the garden - it looked slightly bedraggled so I put it in my little vase I keep in memory of Clare. The next day it had opened into a beautiful rose!
October 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. The weather is confusing the plants.
October 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a lovely surprise. I love the colour of the rose
October 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
How lovely! So many confused flowers & plants at the moment!
October 28th, 2022
