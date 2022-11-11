All gave some, some gave all

Remembrance Day today, November 11th.

This is my son's RAF beret from his days as a cadet.



* * * * * * * * * * *



Lovely to "see" you all again after my enforced absence. We now have both broadband and a landline phone, but we have been refused our old number so have a new number now.



Have to work out how many people we need to tell......