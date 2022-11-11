Previous
All gave some, some gave all by casablanca
Photo 2001

All gave some, some gave all

Remembrance Day today, November 11th.
This is my son's RAF beret from his days as a cadet.

Lovely to "see" you all again after my enforced absence. We now have both broadband and a landline phone, but we have been refused our old number so have a new number now.

Have to work out how many people we need to tell......
