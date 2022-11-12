Previous
Driving Gloves by casablanca
Driving Gloves

My gift to my boy for passing his driving test is these classic leather driving gloves. Beautifully made, a great grip and excellent on cooler mornings. He is delighted with them.

Internet has taken a backwards step as in an attempt to improve signal to the upstairs rooms, the engineer on the phone did a remote reboot that went awry and we now have nothing again. New router should arrive today or Monday and hopefully we will be all systems go again! Surfing this today on my mobile phone's hotspot and mobile data, so it is slow and expensive! Won't be here long today consequently, but normal service should resume shortly....
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely gloves to celebrate his success! Such a useful present which I am sure he will really appreciate as the days get colder!
November 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oooh just enjoy a few lie-ins as The Lad can drive himself to work!!
November 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice gloves. He will toastie warm in winter.
November 12th, 2022  
