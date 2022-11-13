Sign up
Photo 2003
In Remembrance
This is my husband's Number 1 Dress Hat from his uniform when he served as a Captain in the Royal Artillery.
Remembrance Sunday today and I salute the courage of both the serving soldiers past and present and the fallen.
Age shall not weary them
nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun
and in the morning
we will remember them.
13th November 2022
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th November 2024 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
(For some reason I can't correct my camera date and the year keeps moving forwards ever since I changed it for the clock change. I didn't actually take this in two years time, nor 1996 when the posting date defaults to! Must work out the problem here....)
November 13th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
That sounds a bizarre prob - hope you can sort it! A really nice photo for the day!
November 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and narrative.
November 13th, 2022
