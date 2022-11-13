Previous
In Remembrance by casablanca
Photo 2003

In Remembrance

This is my husband's Number 1 Dress Hat from his uniform when he served as a Captain in the Royal Artillery.

Remembrance Sunday today and I salute the courage of both the serving soldiers past and present and the fallen.

Age shall not weary them
nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun
and in the morning
we will remember them.

13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
(For some reason I can't correct my camera date and the year keeps moving forwards ever since I changed it for the clock change. I didn't actually take this in two years time, nor 1996 when the posting date defaults to! Must work out the problem here....)
November 13th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@casablanca
That sounds a bizarre prob - hope you can sort it! A really nice photo for the day!
November 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and narrative.
November 13th, 2022  
