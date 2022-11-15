Sign up
Photo 2005
The T-Shirt
Someone asked me about the design on The Young Fella's t-shirt on the day I photographed him in his new post-test success driving gloves. As it turned up on the ironing pile today, this is it!
He has always been famed for his fun and quirky t-shirts and often science based. This one is just plain fun and one of the things I bought him for his 21st birthday. Describes him to a t :)
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2210
photos
165
followers
68
following
549% complete
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th November 2022 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Very cool.
November 15th, 2022
