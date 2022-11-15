Previous
The T-Shirt by casablanca
Photo 2005

The T-Shirt

Someone asked me about the design on The Young Fella's t-shirt on the day I photographed him in his new post-test success driving gloves. As it turned up on the ironing pile today, this is it!

He has always been famed for his fun and quirky t-shirts and often science based. This one is just plain fun and one of the things I bought him for his 21st birthday. Describes him to a t :)
15th November 2022

ace
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Very cool.
November 15th, 2022  
