The T-Shirt

Someone asked me about the design on The Young Fella's t-shirt on the day I photographed him in his new post-test success driving gloves. As it turned up on the ironing pile today, this is it!



He has always been famed for his fun and quirky t-shirts and often science based. This one is just plain fun and one of the things I bought him for his 21st birthday. Describes him to a t :)