Quail Eggs

A favourite treat of ours, particularly me and the Young Fella, is to boil up the tiny quail eggs.



They take 30 seconds for a soft boil and 2.5 minutes for a hard boil. We usually opt for the 2.5 minutes and then plunge under cold water briefly in order to make them easier to peel as the little shells can be fiddly.



Utterly delicious miniature eggs with a gorgeous golden yolk. Yum!