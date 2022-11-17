Wet day

Another soggy wet day with heavy rain since last night, flooding and yet another noisy contraflow outside our house from an electric issue in the street further up. Queues day and night with thudding music from waiting cars all over again and the steady rumble of engines sitting out there. Here's hoping it is done soon! No peace here......



This is my side gate, wrought iron and the droplets and webs gathering on there. Rather nice with the greenery of the front garden behind.



The Young Fella drove himself to work on his own today for the first time since passing his test. Challenging to even get out of our road with the queueing traffic in the pouring rain, but he did it. He's loving driving, bless him!