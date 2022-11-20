Sign up
Photo 2010
Wish I could do this!
One more of the delightful Enya. I wish I could touch my nose with my tongue too! Made me smile anyway. And how many of you just tried to touch your nose with your tongue?
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... not a hope! Lovely image of Enya doing it though. :-)
November 20th, 2022
