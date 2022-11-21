Back again

Yesterday was a red letter day. My first time back in my beloved Cambridge for almost 3 years and instead of watching my church service online on the livestream, we were able to attend in person.



Sounds crazy, but between various physical issues, the pandemic and mental health struggles, I haven't actually stood in a room for several hundred people in all that time and I found it quite scary and unsettling. But I think if I persevere, I will be able to manage it again.



This view is my Hubby's old Alma Mater, the delightful Gonville and Caius College and his room was up there between the two statues overlooking Kings Parade. How iconic and amazing, eh? Wonderful to be back in Cambridge.