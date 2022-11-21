Previous
Next
Back again by casablanca
Photo 2011

Back again

Yesterday was a red letter day. My first time back in my beloved Cambridge for almost 3 years and instead of watching my church service online on the livestream, we were able to attend in person.

Sounds crazy, but between various physical issues, the pandemic and mental health struggles, I haven't actually stood in a room for several hundred people in all that time and I found it quite scary and unsettling. But I think if I persevere, I will be able to manage it again.

This view is my Hubby's old Alma Mater, the delightful Gonville and Caius College and his room was up there between the two statues overlooking Kings Parade. How iconic and amazing, eh? Wonderful to be back in Cambridge.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great building and street shot. Well done for getting back out there. I know it’s not easy.
November 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
A wonderful building and capture of it in the warm sunlight. Beautiful place, Cambridge
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise