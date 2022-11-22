Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
Newsworthy
This was a drive by shot down Lensfield Road in Cambridge on Sunday. I wound down the window and snapped it as we drove by - hubby was driving, before you ask!
Doors on the pub near the corner and the newspaper design appealed to me.
Thanks for your thoughts yesterday on my attempts to venture back out where there are crowds and people. So very good to know that I am not the only one finding it a real challenge.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2217
photos
164
followers
69
following
551% complete
View this month »
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th November 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I wonder if they are renovating inside?
November 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. I thought that this was a Bonnie and Clyde drive by with a shotgun blasting a hole in the door at first sight.
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close