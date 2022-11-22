Previous
Next
Newsworthy by casablanca
Photo 2012

Newsworthy

This was a drive by shot down Lensfield Road in Cambridge on Sunday. I wound down the window and snapped it as we drove by - hubby was driving, before you ask!

Doors on the pub near the corner and the newspaper design appealed to me.

Thanks for your thoughts yesterday on my attempts to venture back out where there are crowds and people. So very good to know that I am not the only one finding it a real challenge.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I wonder if they are renovating inside?
November 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. I thought that this was a Bonnie and Clyde drive by with a shotgun blasting a hole in the door at first sight.
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise