Newsworthy

This was a drive by shot down Lensfield Road in Cambridge on Sunday. I wound down the window and snapped it as we drove by - hubby was driving, before you ask!



Doors on the pub near the corner and the newspaper design appealed to me.



Thanks for your thoughts yesterday on my attempts to venture back out where there are crowds and people. So very good to know that I am not the only one finding it a real challenge.