Have spent the last couple of hours having a sort through and throw out of some of our sheet music. As I have been playing the piano since I was 3 and play a number of other instruments too, plus hubby and son have been playing violin since young ages too, we have quite a lot that has accumulated in more than 50 years!
I smiled when I stumbled across this piece. The Debussy Premiere Arabesque. Always a favourite of mine that I have played since my early teens. I intensely dislike many recordings of it, which play it too fast. My wonderful late piano teacher used to say "never hurry a Debussy" and I think he was right. That is his handwriting on the pencilled notes. Nostalgia.
for old music sheets for my crafting and still life photos and never find any.You could sell this or donate very easily it is very popular. Great memories in your image.