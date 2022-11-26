Previous
Clear out by casablanca
Photo 2016

Clear out

Have spent the last couple of hours having a sort through and throw out of some of our sheet music. As I have been playing the piano since I was 3 and play a number of other instruments too, plus hubby and son have been playing violin since young ages too, we have quite a lot that has accumulated in more than 50 years!

I smiled when I stumbled across this piece. The Debussy Premiere Arabesque. Always a favourite of mine that I have played since my early teens. I intensely dislike many recordings of it, which play it too fast. My wonderful late piano teacher used to say "never hurry a Debussy" and I think he was right. That is his handwriting on the pencilled notes. Nostalgia.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Babs ace
Sorting through your sheet music must have brought back lots of memories. From my experience that makes it even more difficult to get rid of a lot of things you have accumulated through the years.
November 26th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
I have been searching in charity shops
for old music sheets for my crafting and still life photos and never find any.You could sell this or donate very easily it is very popular. Great memories in your image.
November 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I've attempted sorting through various things but find it takes so long as I start reminiscing which leads to not being able to toss very much
November 26th, 2022  
