Clear out

Have spent the last couple of hours having a sort through and throw out of some of our sheet music. As I have been playing the piano since I was 3 and play a number of other instruments too, plus hubby and son have been playing violin since young ages too, we have quite a lot that has accumulated in more than 50 years!



I smiled when I stumbled across this piece. The Debussy Premiere Arabesque. Always a favourite of mine that I have played since my early teens. I intensely dislike many recordings of it, which play it too fast. My wonderful late piano teacher used to say "never hurry a Debussy" and I think he was right. That is his handwriting on the pencilled notes. Nostalgia.