Photo 2017
Chelsea Bun
Coffee today in the inimitable Fitzbillies in Cambridge. This is their signature Chelsea Bun, sweet, sticky and full of raisins. I have not eaten one in years! Joyful for my taste buds.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Christine Sztukowski
I will some, Lovely photo
November 27th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
I love a sticky Chelsea bun and yours looks tiptop.Enjoy.
November 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I do like a chelseabun.
November 27th, 2022
