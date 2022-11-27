Previous
Chelsea Bun by casablanca
Photo 2017

Chelsea Bun

Coffee today in the inimitable Fitzbillies in Cambridge. This is their signature Chelsea Bun, sweet, sticky and full of raisins. I have not eaten one in years! Joyful for my taste buds.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Casablanca

Christine Sztukowski
I will some, Lovely photo
November 27th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
I love a sticky Chelsea bun and yours looks tiptop.Enjoy.
November 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like a chelseabun.
November 27th, 2022  
