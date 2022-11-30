Previous
Fizzing Sunlight by casablanca
Fizzing Sunlight

This is a patch of condensation on my dining room window this morning with the sun right behind it. I love the way it seems to fizz at the top and the goldenness of the water droplets. Like champagne on a window!
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
Yes I get the sense of a glass of fizz.
November 30th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Rather beautiful.
November 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
How interesting, I would never have guessed. Well spotted
November 30th, 2022  
