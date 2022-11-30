Sign up
Photo 2019
Fizzing Sunlight
This is a patch of condensation on my dining room window this morning with the sun right behind it. I love the way it seems to fizz at the top and the goldenness of the water droplets. Like champagne on a window!
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th November 2022 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes I get the sense of a glass of fizz.
November 30th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Rather beautiful.
November 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
How interesting, I would never have guessed. Well spotted
November 30th, 2022
