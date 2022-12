It's time!

The tree is up, the Advent Calendars are ready to open and the season is beginning. Happy Advent, everyone!



I don't usually put my tree up this early, but this year the sparkle was needed. Challenging times. I made the marzipan for the cakes two days ago and am making the Royal Icing today. Time to start eating that cake we always eat during Advent. Wensleydale cheese and whisky at the ready, looking forward to tasting it.