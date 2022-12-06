Previous
WHIIDT? by casablanca
Photo 2025

WHIIDT?

That mnemonic stands for something my son told me, aged 7, was the phrase that frightened his Mama the most......

"what happens if I do this?"

This was one of those moments. We usually boil quail's eggs and they are delicious. He said "what happens if you try to fry them?"

So I took a sharp knife and cracked each one open and put them in a bowl first to make sure they were okay inside and then fried them. It was great fun! And they tasted very good, though probably boiling is still my preferences for these miniature delights.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
What a lovely collage it gave you! I never tried frying them, probably won't even try ;-)
December 6th, 2022  
