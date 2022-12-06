WHIIDT?

That mnemonic stands for something my son told me, aged 7, was the phrase that frightened his Mama the most......



"what happens if I do this?"



This was one of those moments. We usually boil quail's eggs and they are delicious. He said "what happens if you try to fry them?"



So I took a sharp knife and cracked each one open and put them in a bowl first to make sure they were okay inside and then fried them. It was great fun! And they tasted very good, though probably boiling is still my preferences for these miniature delights.