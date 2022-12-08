Previous
Next
First Frost by casablanca
Photo 2027

First Frost

Made me sing the old Bing Crosby song this morning, seeing this:

"Oh, little Jack Frost get lost, get lost
Little Jack Frost get lost
You know you don't do a thing but put a bite on my toes
Freeze up the ground and take the bloom from the rose."

First heavy frost of the Winter here in my corner of England this morning. Scraped ice off the car on Tuesday but there was none on the ground. Today, it was everywhere. My "Rhapsody in Blue" rose bush got caught out after the balmy Autumn with its fresh blooms and looks like a powdered sugar decoration today.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Sugary ❄
December 8th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is so beautiful
December 8th, 2022  
Babs ace
It looks so pretty, but I couldn't cope with frost these days.

Guess who I got a Christmas card off today! How does the saying go 'you can run but you can't hide' ha ha.

Will be in touch soon. Got a few jobs to get finished at the moment before Christmas. We shovelled two trailer loads of topsoil on the front garden today and one more trailer load should do the job. That is a job for tomorrow. Even though we have had tons of rain this year it only needs to be dry for a few days before the grass dies. The perils of living by the sea and soil being almost pure sand.
December 8th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful find and capture. Like icing sugar on a cake.
December 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise