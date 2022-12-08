First Frost

Made me sing the old Bing Crosby song this morning, seeing this:
"Oh, little Jack Frost get lost, get lost
Little Jack Frost get lost
You know you don't do a thing but put a bite on my toes
Freeze up the ground and take the bloom from the rose."
First heavy frost of the Winter here in my corner of England this morning. Scraped ice off the car on Tuesday but there was none on the ground. Today, it was everywhere. My "Rhapsody in Blue" rose bush got caught out after the balmy Autumn with its fresh blooms and looks like a powdered sugar decoration today.
Guess who I got a Christmas card off today! How does the saying go 'you can run but you can't hide' ha ha.
Will be in touch soon. Got a few jobs to get finished at the moment before Christmas. We shovelled two trailer loads of topsoil on the front garden today and one more trailer load should do the job. That is a job for tomorrow. Even though we have had tons of rain this year it only needs to be dry for a few days before the grass dies. The perils of living by the sea and soil being almost pure sand.