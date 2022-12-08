First Frost

Made me sing the old Bing Crosby song this morning, seeing this:



"Oh, little Jack Frost get lost, get lost

Little Jack Frost get lost

You know you don't do a thing but put a bite on my toes

Freeze up the ground and take the bloom from the rose."



First heavy frost of the Winter here in my corner of England this morning. Scraped ice off the car on Tuesday but there was none on the ground. Today, it was everywhere. My "Rhapsody in Blue" rose bush got caught out after the balmy Autumn with its fresh blooms and looks like a powdered sugar decoration today.