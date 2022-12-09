Sign up
Photo 2028
Sunset
Driving home at sunset from an appointment yesterday, I paused in a layby to picture the local windmill against the golden light.
Life getting crazy busy.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi
ace
My, this is so beautiful
December 9th, 2022
