Photo 2030
Fun time!
Out last night at a Swiss friend's home where she cooked up a beautiful cheese fondue for us to enjoy. Lots of food, lots of laughter. Good for the soul.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2235
photos
164
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th December 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
