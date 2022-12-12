Previous
Snow! by casablanca
Photo 2031

Snow!

We were watching "The Bishop's Wife," a most delightful and favourite of Christmas films, when my Swiss friend texted me to say "have you looked out of the window?"

And there it was. Rather unexpectedly....heavy snow! Phone shot of the garden. We do love a bit of snow!
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Isn't it lovely?! Beautiful capture of your snowy garden.
December 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, yeees! Winter feel!
December 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
oh it's beautiful
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how beautiful this looks!
December 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
It does look beautiful, but I have to admit i don't miss seeing snow in person at all. I am definitely a fair weather person.
December 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
It does look pretty, then someone ( usually me) runs around all over it!!!
December 12th, 2022  
