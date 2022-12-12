Sign up
Photo 2031
Snow!
We were watching "The Bishop's Wife," a most delightful and favourite of Christmas films, when my Swiss friend texted me to say "have you looked out of the window?"
And there it was. Rather unexpectedly....heavy snow! Phone shot of the garden. We do love a bit of snow!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
6
1
Embed Code
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2236
photos
164
followers
69
following
556% complete
View this month »
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th December 2022 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Isn't it lovely?! Beautiful capture of your snowy garden.
December 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, yeees! Winter feel!
December 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
oh it's beautiful
December 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful this looks!
December 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
It does look beautiful, but I have to admit i don't miss seeing snow in person at all. I am definitely a fair weather person.
December 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
It does look pretty, then someone ( usually me) runs around all over it!!!
December 12th, 2022
