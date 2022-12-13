Iconic Moment

In the past, a British passport was dark blue. That changed and the only passports I have ever owned have been the maroon EU ones, so I have never held a blue one in my hands before.



The Young Fella's passport was about to run out, so we ordered a new one, which arrived yesterday very promptly by courier......great service in less than a week, so we were most impressed.



And it is British. And it is blue. Gave me a big smile of nostalgia.