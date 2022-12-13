Sign up
Photo 2032
Iconic Moment
In the past, a British passport was dark blue. That changed and the only passports I have ever owned have been the maroon EU ones, so I have never held a blue one in my hands before.
The Young Fella's passport was about to run out, so we ordered a new one, which arrived yesterday very promptly by courier......great service in less than a week, so we were most impressed.
And it is British. And it is blue. Gave me a big smile of nostalgia.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
I won't get into why this doesn't best please me ha ha 🤣. But out of interest I did have the old blue passports as a child and I do still have the old cancelled ones. We never thought they were blue as they were so dark that if asked we'd have called them black.
December 13th, 2022
