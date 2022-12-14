Sign up
Photo 2033
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire 🎶
Day out together yesterday and enjoyed some history, a light trail and a spot of roasted chestnuts and toasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Lovely in the chill among the frost and leftover snow.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th December 2022 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Happy jolly fellas ( roasting marshmallows??)
December 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Funny, isn't it? You roast a chestnut but toast a marshmallow on the same fire! Probably the length of time is the difference and proximity to the flames. But same fire!
December 14th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
hahaha
December 14th, 2022
