Chestnuts roasting on an open fire 🎶 by casablanca
Photo 2033

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire 🎶

Day out together yesterday and enjoyed some history, a light trail and a spot of roasted chestnuts and toasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Lovely in the chill among the frost and leftover snow.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR
Happy jolly fellas ( roasting marshmallows??)
December 14th, 2022  
Casablanca
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Funny, isn't it? You roast a chestnut but toast a marshmallow on the same fire! Probably the length of time is the difference and proximity to the flames. But same fire!
December 14th, 2022  
JackieR
@casablanca hahaha
December 14th, 2022  
