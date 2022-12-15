Sign up
Photo 2034
End of a bright wintry day
Ice and snow still visible, but a sunny day yesterday and again today. This is last night's sunset taken when visiting a relative yesterday.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th December 2022 4:31pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful colours and contrasts
December 15th, 2022
