Warwick Castle

On our way home from family visits for Christmas, we paused yesterday for the Christmas festivities at Warwick Castle. Beautiful decorations inside and some lovely street food stalls and fun watching people attempt to skate on the rink!



I climbed up and down the 500+ steps of the towers and ramparts, which is the most these old legs have done in a while LOL! I was exhausted by the end, but loved the views, such as this one of the centre courtyard. Soon revived with a hot chocolate with cream and brandy at a market stall!