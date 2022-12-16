Previous
Warwick Castle by casablanca
On our way home from family visits for Christmas, we paused yesterday for the Christmas festivities at Warwick Castle. Beautiful decorations inside and some lovely street food stalls and fun watching people attempt to skate on the rink!

I climbed up and down the 500+ steps of the towers and ramparts, which is the most these old legs have done in a while LOL! I was exhausted by the end, but loved the views, such as this one of the centre courtyard. Soon revived with a hot chocolate with cream and brandy at a market stall!
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely ace
Great view. How can you spoil Hot chocolate with cream and brandy!
December 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot and beautiful scene. Sounds as if you had a great day.
December 16th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Looks beautiful and sounds fantastic! Xx❤️
December 16th, 2022  
Hazel ace
A beautiful view. You deserved that luxury hot chocolate!
December 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys Enhanced, my dear, enhanced 😂🤣
December 16th, 2022  
