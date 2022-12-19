Previous
A Winter's Tale by casablanca
A Winter's Tale

A shot from last week in Stratford upon Avon, icy and snowbound. The building on the right is the Royal Shakespeare Company theatre, nestled on the banks of the river.

Still no computer......
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Hazel ace
A beautiful scene which I recognised immediately from a visit a few years ago !
December 19th, 2022  
