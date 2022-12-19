Sign up
Photo 2038
A Winter's Tale
A shot from last week in Stratford upon Avon, icy and snowbound. The building on the right is the Royal Shakespeare Company theatre, nestled on the banks of the river.
Still no computer......
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th December 2022 12:02pm
Hazel
ace
A beautiful scene which I recognised immediately from a visit a few years ago !
December 19th, 2022
