EXTRAS: And then there were three! by casablanca
142 / 365

EXTRAS: And then there were three!

Diary shot on Extras. Fun to see my Amaryllis now has not two, but three blooms going! Another one at the back, which has not opened yet. I wonder if these three will still be going when it gets there?
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
38% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
@taffy How's yours doing?
January 31st, 2020  
