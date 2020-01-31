Sign up
EXTRAS: And then there were three!
Diary shot on Extras. Fun to see my Amaryllis now has not two, but three blooms going! Another one at the back, which has not opened yet. I wonder if these three will still be going when it gets there?
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1217
photos
185
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
31st January 2020 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
@taffy
How's yours doing?
January 31st, 2020
