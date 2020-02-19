Sign up
EXTRAS: Colour Version
The B&W version is on my main album today as part of the Flash of Red month, but the bookmark drew some comment, so showing it here in colour just for fun.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca
ace
@quietpurplehaze
and
@shutterbug49
Here's that bookmark in colour just for you for fun! xx
February 19th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
How pretty!
February 19th, 2020
