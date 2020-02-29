Sign up
145 / 365
EXTRAS: Flash of Red Complete
Just for fun, the whole calendar for the Black and White Challenge Flash of Red.
Fascinating how many shades of black and white there are, isn't it?
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Kathy A
ace
This looks really good!
February 29th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful calendar with interesting captures and the lovely flash of red heart stands out so well amongst them all.
February 29th, 2020
