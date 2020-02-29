Previous
EXTRAS: Flash of Red Complete by casablanca
145 / 365

EXTRAS: Flash of Red Complete

Just for fun, the whole calendar for the Black and White Challenge Flash of Red.

Fascinating how many shades of black and white there are, isn't it?
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
This looks really good!
February 29th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful calendar with interesting captures and the lovely flash of red heart stands out so well amongst them all.
February 29th, 2020  
