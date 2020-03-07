EXTRAS: Empty

This is my local Sainsbury supermarket today. Completely nuts. And empty.



It's all getting rather silly, isn't it?



Coronavirus is scary, yes. I have older relatives and friends with health issues and the media keep saying they are more likely to die. That's not fun to hear and I wish they would stop saying it. It's supposed to reassure the majority, but it is having the opposite effect on those vulnerable groups. It also makes me worried about catching it and passing it on to others in this group.



But the Chief Medical Officer also says that more than 80% of people who catch this virus are likely to experience something akin to a mild cold without the sneezing. Not as dramatic as the seasonal flu (which kills many people annually) and not even as dramatic as a heavy cold.



Media storms are so unhelpful, aren't they? And the panic buying of soap, toilet roll, rice, paracetamol and pasta, flour and washing powder.......at the most self isolation is only 2 weeks and I am sure most people already have sufficient in the house for that and friends or delivery companies who could leave some fresh food at their doorstep.



This is really just a diary shot for me on my EXTRAS album, clearly not part of the Rainbow month, which is over on my main album. Just hope it all calms down again soon........



