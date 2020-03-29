Sign up
148 / 365
EXTRAS: Afternoon Tea
Just had Afternoon Tea with my choir members on Zoom. Fun to dress up, even though we were all in our own homes spread miles apart. We all had tea and some had cakes. Nice to see people's faces and hear their voices. Every little helps, eh?
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Hazel
ace
Lovely to see your smiling face!
March 29th, 2020
