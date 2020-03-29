Previous
EXTRAS: Afternoon Tea by casablanca
148 / 365

EXTRAS: Afternoon Tea

Just had Afternoon Tea with my choir members on Zoom. Fun to dress up, even though we were all in our own homes spread miles apart. We all had tea and some had cakes. Nice to see people's faces and hear their voices. Every little helps, eh?
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Casablanca

Hazel ace
Lovely to see your smiling face!
March 29th, 2020  
