Extras Album: "Caprice"

I love growing Amaryllis and have two on the go at the moment, both of which were Christmas gifts. One of them is growing lots of leaf but no sign of a flower bud yet, the other is this little lady, whose name is Caprice according to the label.



First one flower...... then two...... then three..... and she finished with four huge beautiful blooms on the one stem in pink, yellow and white. Gorgeous thing!