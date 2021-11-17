Previous
EXTRAS: For Maggie Mae by casablanca
EXTRAS: For Maggie Mae

Just for you so you know I am not entirely mad! You thought my camera clock must be wrong the other day when I took a moon photo in full dark at 5.30pm, so I took this just for you as I arrived home this evening just after 4.40pm. Sunset was at 4.06pm tonight, so dark by the time I took this.

Welcome to Winter in my corner of England! Sunrise tomorrow morning will be 7.23am and sunset at 4.05pm. Just 8 hours 42 mins of daylight at this time of year.

In a month's time, by Midwinter's Day, we get just 7 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

Maybe I should pop down and share your Summer! Daylight is such a wonderful thing. Grateful at this point that I do not live in the north of Norway where you get either no dark or no sun depending on the season!
Casablanca

@casablanca
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. I like it.
November 17th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae Just for you!
November 17th, 2021  
