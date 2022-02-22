Sign up
162 / 365
EXTRAS: 22-2-22
Had to be done, just for fun! Tidying up my art stuff and photographed at exactly 22.22 and 22 seconds on 22-2-22 🙂 (English way of writing the date, of course!)
So 22-22-22-22-2-22 LOL
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1953
photos
165
followers
71
following
44% complete
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
162
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd February 2022 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Yes, it had to be done and good on you for doing it!
February 22nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It really is messy, isn't it! But so good to be creative!
February 22nd, 2022
