EXTRAS: 22-2-22 by casablanca
162 / 365

EXTRAS: 22-2-22

Had to be done, just for fun! Tidying up my art stuff and photographed at exactly 22.22 and 22 seconds on 22-2-22 🙂 (English way of writing the date, of course!)

So 22-22-22-22-2-22 LOL
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Yes, it had to be done and good on you for doing it!
February 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It really is messy, isn't it! But so good to be creative!
February 22nd, 2022  
